RMP leader murder case: Kerala HC to take up Kunjananthan's bail plea on Mar 13

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on bail plea of PK Kunjananthan, who is serving the life sentence in RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan's murder case.

The hearing on Kunjananthan's bail plea has been postponed to March 13. He had moved the bail application for medical treatment citing "serious health issues."

Chandrasekharan, a local leader of CPI (M) at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district, left the party in 2009 to form the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP).

However, his political journey was cut short, as he was murdered on May 4, 2012, after his party won a considerable number of seats in the local body elections. (ANI)

