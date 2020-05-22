RNA extraction kit Agappe Chitra Magna launched commercially for detection of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Dr VK Saraswat, NITI Aayog member and President of Institute body of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has announced the commercial launch of Agappe Chitra Magna, a magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction kit for use during testing for detection of COVID-19.

Dr Saswat announced this at a programme attended by Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, Dr Asha Kishore, Director SCTIMST, Dr HK Varma, Head Biomedical technology and scientists of the institute, through video conference, according to a press release of Department of Science and Technology(DST).

The RNA extraction kit was developed by SCTIMST, Thiruvananthapuram, an Institute of National Importance of the DST along with Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, an in vitro diagnostics manufacturing company based in Kochi.

"The commercial launch of the kit is a major step to make India self-reliant in detecting COVID-19 and can help increase the rate of testing and bring down its costs, a crucial step for combating the pandemic. It can also be an example of rapid commercialization and implementation of a state of the art technology for the world to emulate," Dr Saraswat said while announcing the launch.

Informing about the RNA extraction kit Agappe Chitra Magna, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma said: "The innovative process of conjugating the RNA with magnetic nanoparticles and increasing their concentration in one place by applying a magnetic field is a breakthrough that allowed the high sensitivity of RT-LAMP test from SCTIMST. Multidisciplinary lateral thinking and industry involvement right from the beginning allowed the technology to be developed into a product that was suited to meet the need of the hour."

The Chitra Magna, an innovative RNA extraction kit developed by SCTIMST under the leadership of senior scientist, Dr. Anoop Kumar Thekkuveettil, was transferred to Agappe Diagnostics in April, and will now be available in the market as Agappe Chitra Magna RNA Isolation Kit.

This product has been independently validated at National Institute of Virology for COVID-19 RNA isolation. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has given approval for the commercialization of this kit. The kit can be used for RNA extraction for RT-LAMP, RT-qPCR, RT-PCR and other isothermal and PCR based protocols for the detection of SARS-COV-2.

"It uses innovative technology for isolating RNA using magnetic nanoparticles to capture the RNA from the patient sample. The magnetic nanoparticle beads bind to the viral RNA and, when exposed to a magnetic field, give a highly purified and concentrated RNA. As the sensitivity of the detection method is dependent on getting an adequate quantity of viral RNA, this innovation enhances the chances of identifying positive cases," the release reads.

"It is estimated that India would require about 8 lakh RNA extraction kits per month during the next six months, and Agappe Chitra Magna RNA Isolation Kit priced around Rs. 150 per kit is expected to reduce the cost of testing and the country's dependence on imported kits which cost around Rs 300. Agappe Diagnostics has a manufacturing capacity of kits for performing 3Lkah kits per month," the release added. (ANI)

