Ro-Pax ferry service crucial for Gujarat's economic growth

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that the new Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira was crucial for the development of the state.

Speaking to ANI after the launch of the event, Rupani said, "This new terminal is crucial for the development of Gujarat. It was important to link Hazira and Ghogha to synergise their economic growth."

"This is a new door and direction for the state. Surat has a lot of economic growth. Many people will be benefitted now that the travel time between Saurashtra and Sura has been reduced from 12 to four hours," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira and flagged off the Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat through video conferencing.

On the occasion, he announced the renaming of Ministry of Shipping as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. (ANI)