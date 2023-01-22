Road caves in Bengaluru, no casualty reported

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): In another incident of civic apathy, a portion of a road caved in the Ittamadu area of Bengaluru on Saturday morning due to work being done by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

No one was reported injured in the incident. The police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. The affected portion has been barricaded to prevent any mishap.

As per the police, smart city work was undergoing nearby.



"The road was caving in bit by bit for the past several months but civic authorities had not paid heed to the complaints of motorists and residents. Now the part of the road has caved in completely," as per the police officials.

The angered locals highlighted the issue with the civic officials several times but got no respite.

In a similar incident on January 12, a biker was badly injured after a massive sinkhole appeared in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar area.

"The sinkhole emerged due to the construction of the ongoing second phase of metro tunnel work," Bengaluru Police said. (ANI)

