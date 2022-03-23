Road construction in Lipulekh near China border in final stages, says BRO

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): The construction of the road leading to the China border in the Lipulekh area of Dharchula in Uttarakhand is in the final stages, said the Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday.

The construction work of the road was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2020 through virtual mode.

Colonel NK Sharma of the BRO told ANI, "The BRO is constantly focusing on last-mile connectivity. The road will reach the foothills of Kailash Mansarovar."

Dharchula is a town in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It is situated at an elevation of 940 metres above sea level.

In 2021, the BRO had said that it has constructed 24 bridges and three roads in four states and two Union Territories, including the road construction in Dharchula.

Dharchula was badly affected due to the cloud burst in Uttarakhand last year.

In August 2021, a motorway connecting Dharchula to the China border in Uttarakhand was closed for 20 days due to damage, causing a lot of trouble to locals as well as Army personnel.

The Central government in recent years has accorded priority to the infrastructure development in the areas near the international borders. (ANI)