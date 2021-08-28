Road damaged due to landslide following incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): The road leading to Purnagiri Devi Temple was damaged due to a landslide following incessant rainfall in Champawat.

The weather department has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rain in the state.



According to the meteorological department, heavy rain may occur over Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh.

Earlier, National Highways (NH) 94 and NH 58 in Tehri Garhwal district were blocked due to the boulders and rubbles following heavy rainfall.

Heavy debris and boulders have come up at many places near Narendranagar, which are being tried to be removed by machines. On the other hand, due to the high traffic load on Chamba-Mussoorie road, there is a situation of jam. (ANI)

