Road leading to Taj Mahal being cleaned up ahead of Trump's visit

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Ahead of US President Donald Trump visit to the city, the road from Kheria airport to Taj Mahal is being cleaned up and footpath railings are being painted as part of beautification drive.

"From Pratapura crossing to Kheria Airport, we are cleaning the road and divider with special machines for the VVIP visit. We will also do it again tomorrow," Yogendra Kushwaha, a municipal corporation official told ANI.

Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24. He is scheduled to visit Agra the same day to see the Taj Mahal and attend a cultural programme in the city.

Walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are painted with images of the US flag and the US President with 'Namaste Trump" written below it.

Scores of banners and hoardings were installed by the state and central government to welcome the visiting dignitary. The road from the airport to the Taj Mahal has several billboards on display, with photographs of the US President and the first lady Melania Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some of them sported taglines like "Grand welcome of India's best friend to the city of Love-Agra" and "Strong leadership, strong country".

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during the US President's visit.

At least 3,000 artistes will perform Ramlila, Raslila, Kala Alha and Nautanki of Bundelkhand in around 21 places on way from the Kheria airport and the East Gate of the Taj.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made in the city in view of Trump's visit. As many as 10 paramilitary companies and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed.

More than 300 policemen in civil clothes, along with 200 constables will be working as watchers on every spot where performances by artists and crowd will be present during the programmes scheduled for Monday.

Trump will arrive in India on Monday for the two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

