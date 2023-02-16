Road Rage: Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Nangloi, 3 arrested

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A man was stabbed to death after a fight due to road rage in Delhi's Nangloi area.

Three accused named Sunny Kashyap, Sumit and Ram Prakash have been arrested. The accused persons will be produced in court.

The matter pertains to Tuesday evening wherein a group of several men allegedly stabbed one Sahil Malik, 25, after his brother's bike 'touched' a halted minibus near the Nangloi metro station.



A case vide FIR No. 185/23, under section 302/34 of IPC was registered at PS Nangloi. Police have looked into the matter as soon as the matter reached to them and detained three people while search operations are underway to nab the others.

Police informed that a PCR call was received on Tuesday evening regarding a stabbing incident in PS Nangloi. The deceased was identified as Sahil Malik.

"We've registered a murder case and taken up investigation. We have detained 3 people and questioning is underway. Teams are conducting raids in various parts of Delhi to nab other accused whose names have come to light," said DCP (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

A man named Sahil Malik was stabbed to death by few people after a brawl broke out b/w them after his brother Vishal Malik's bike hit the RTV bus. The case was registered, he said.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

