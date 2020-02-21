Road re-opened for passage of ambulance only: Noida ACP

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida, Arun Kumar Singh on Friday said that the road connecting Faridabad to Noida was re-opened briefly for the passage of an ambulance.

Talking to ANI, he said: "The road was not re-opened. We gave passage to an ambulance and people thought we have re-opened the road. Police duty will be increased to avoid any such confusion."

"We have not received any guidelines from authorities and the road continues to remain closed until further orders," he added.

The road connecting Faridabad to Noida which was blocked for the last 69 days due to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh was re-opened briefly on Friday morning. However, the road was closed again after a brief while.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

The amended law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

