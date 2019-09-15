Roadmap chalked out with IIM will help achieve dollar 1 trillion economy: Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday that a roadmap is being chalked out with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow for the comprehensive development of the state that will help in achieving its goal of dollar 1 trillion economy.

He said this while addressing press just ahead of the second session of 'Leadership Development Program - Manthan' in collaboration with the IIM-Lucknow on Sunday. He said that in the second session, top officials from the administration will also be involved in brainstorming with the IIM representatives, along with Ministers.

"The second session of 'Manthan' will help in achieving the goals of good governance and development. Through teamwork, we will define and achieve the goals. In the third session, the same team will sit with IIM and we will work on the comprehensive development of the Uttar Pradesh through a roadmap that we would chalk out. This will help the state convert into a dollar 1 trillion economy," said Yogi Adityanath.

"In today's sitting, apart from the Ministers, Chief Secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, Heads of Departments are also included. Ministers have experience in public life and administrative officials have a vision. The teamwork with the help of IIM will deliver good results," said Adityanath.

The third session of 'Leadership Development Program-Manthan' is scheduled on September 22. The first session of the programme was held on September 8 in which Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers attended a special training programme IIM-Lucknow. (ANI)