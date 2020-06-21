Kochi (Kerela)[India], June 21(ANI): Roads and markets wore a deserted look in Kochi despite the lifting of Sunday lockdown in the state.
As announced by the state government, Kerala remains under lockdown on Sundays in the fight against COVID-19.
It is to mention that Kerala reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country.
Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that it was mandatory for everyone to practice social distancing and to wear a mask when moving out.
Meanwhile, Kochi witnessed a partial solar eclipse on Sunday between 10-11 am. (ANI)
Roads in Kochi remain empty despite Sunday lockdown lift
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:20 IST
