Robber tied to truck, thrashed by locals in UP's Shamli

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A man was tied to a truck and allegedly beaten up by locals in Thana Bhawan area here after he was caught robbing a house in the locality. Police later arrested the man.

The incident took place on Friday.

Three mobile phones and some cash were allegedly recovered by the locals from the man's possession.

The robber also accepted his crime.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Srivastav said, "We reached the crime scene after receiving a complaint by the locals. We looked into the matter and the robber has been arrested." (ANI)

