A man was tied to a truck and beaten up by locals in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.
A man was tied to a truck and beaten up by locals in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Robber tied to truck, thrashed by locals in UP's Shamli

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:26 IST

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A man was tied to a truck and allegedly beaten up by locals in Thana Bhawan area here after he was caught robbing a house in the locality. Police later arrested the man.
The incident took place on Friday.
Three mobile phones and some cash were allegedly recovered by the locals from the man's possession.
The robber also accepted his crime.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Srivastav said, "We reached the crime scene after receiving a complaint by the locals. We looked into the matter and the robber has been arrested." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:43 IST

Delhi: AIIMS resident doctors to continue strike but resumes...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Resident Doctor's Association and Students' Union of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has announced that it will continue with its ongoing indefinite strike but would resume emergency services with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:37 IST

Fire engulfs godown of biscuit factory in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at the godown of Britannia biscuit factory here at Konatanapadu village in the early hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:26 IST

No fatwa on triple talaq : Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat here has announced that it will not issue a 'fatwa' on the matter of triple talaq after Parliament recently passed a law making it a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:14 IST

Unnao: DM issues order to cancel arms licenses of expelled BJP...

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Unnao district administration has ordered the cancellation of license of all the arms and weapons owned by expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The order in this regard was issued by District Magistrate Devender Kumar Pandey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:10 IST

BJP MP Hema Malini performs at Sri Radha Raman Temple on Hariyali Teej

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): BJP MP Hema Malini, who is also an accomplished Indian classical dancer performed at the Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during 'Jhulan Utsav' on the eve of Hariyali Teej in Mathura on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:02 IST

National Bravery Award winner dies in road mishap, Odisha CM...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed his deep shock over the demise of National Bravery Award winner Situ Mallick and his cousin Bapu Mallick in a tragic road accident in Kendrapara district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:56 IST

Mumbai, adjoining areas continues to receive widespread rainfall: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to record "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, as per satellite and radar indications.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:35 IST

Rohtak: 4 wanted criminals arrested after police encounter

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Haryana Police on Friday arrested four men, all wanted in various cases including robbery and murder, following a police encounter near Garhi Sampla area of Rohtak district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:18 IST

Baramulla encounter: Terrorist killed in gunfight

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): One terrorist was gunned down in an exchange of fire that broke out between terrorists and security forces began here in the early hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:13 IST

Training program for all BJP MPs begins today; Social-media,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The two-day weekend workshop for all BJP parliamentarians begins here Saturday with dedicated sessions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:51 IST

Gandhi clan missing from Haryana Congress posters on social media

Rohtak (Haryana), Aug 3 (ANI): The Gandhi clan, perceived as indispensable to the Congress party, is purportedly missing from Haryana Congress posters, which have cropped up on social media, ahead of the mega rally by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on August 18 to kick-start his electi

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:36 IST

Delhi: Patients' relatives complain of being thrashed by...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A large number of people outside the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini here allege that the hospital is denying admissions to patients and that security guards posted at the facility are using force and even beating up those who attempt to gain entry.

Read More
iocl