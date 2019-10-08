Robert Vadra visits Spain, offers prayers to Black Madonna

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra was in Spain on Tuesday to visit the holy site Santa Maria de Montserrat.

Vadra, who is accused in multiple land grabbing cases, offered prayers to the holy Black Madonna in the morning. He also shared around 30 photographs of his visit to the pilgrimage site.

In a Facebook post, he said, "Spirituality knows no boundaries!

I had heard about Santa Maria de Montserrat, one the most important pilgrimage sites in Spain. I decided to visit the holy site & I am glad I could make it. I queued up with a number of people who were visiting and awaiting their turn to enter the main site, to pray n touch the statue of the holy Black Madonna," he said in the facebook post.

"The beautiful Montserrat Monastery sits on top of the mountain peak with amazing views all around. The trek up jagged mountain peak with unique rock formations was breathtaking. It's an incredible sight to see. A walk through the Monastery was a memorable experience as I discovered the Black Madonna and the intriguing history of the region," he added.

Vadra is scheduled to be present in the Jodhpur High Court on October 24 in the Bikaner land deal case. (ANI)

