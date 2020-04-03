Robots deployed at Chennai's hospital to serve food, medicines to coronavirus patients

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Robots have been deployed here at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital to serve food and medicines to COVID-19 patients or possibly infected persons.

The total number of infected in Tamil Nadu is now 411 while seven persons have recovered/discharged so far.

According to the district-wise break up, Chennai reported 81 cases, the highest number of cases in the state followed by Dindigul which had 43 cases.

Tamil Nadu is the second most affected state after Maharashtra which have the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

