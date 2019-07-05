Private investments needed to build robust infrastructure across the country: Survey
Private investments needed to build robust infrastructure across the country: Survey

Robust infrastructure needed to create $10 trillion dollar economy by 2032: Survey

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): India needs to build a robust industry with a buoyant and resilient infrastructure to create a 10 trillion dollar economy by 2032, said the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday.
A resilient infrastructure is fundamental and essential for budding industries. While India has invested in its infrastructure over the years, the challenge is to mobilise adequate investment in the infrastructure sector which runs into several trillions of dollars.
The investment gaps in infrastructure will have to be addressed through various innovative approaches with the collaboration of both the public and private sector. Private investment in infrastructure has come mainly in the form of public-private partnerships, said the survey.
During 2018-19, road construction grew at 30 km per day as compared to 12 km per day in 2014-15. Rail freight and passenger traffic grew by 5.33 per cent and 0.64 per cent respectively in 2018-19 as compared to 2017-18.
Total telephone connections touched 118.34 crore in 2018-19 while the installed capacity of electricity increased from 344,002 MW in 2018 to 3,56,100 MW in 2019.
The survey said the government is playing a proactive role in investment promotion through a liberal foreign direct investment policy.
The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund has been created with a capital of Rs 40,000 crore to provide investment opportunities to commercially viable projects.
On the other hand, the survey said, India's scheduled domestic air transport for passenger and goods rose by 14 per cent and 12 per cent respectively in 2018-19.
The country has a fleet of 1,405 ships with a deadweight tonnage of 19.22 million (12.74 million gross tonnage0. Ports handle 90 per cent of export-import cargo by volume and 70 per cent by value.
In telecom, 5G technologies are expected to contribute 2.2 trillion dollars to the global economy over the next 15 years, with key sectors such as manufacturing, utilities and professional/financial services benefiting the most from the new technology.
The government has constituted a high-level 5G India 2020 Forum to articulate the vision of 5G in the country.
In petroleum and natural gas, the Government has taken several decisions this year promote exploration, early monetisation, incentivise production, streamline procedures and promote ease of doing business.
In the power sector, the installed capacity has increased from 344,002 MW in 2018 to 356,100 MW in 2019. Total generation of energy during 2018-19 was 1,376 billion units (including imports and renewable sources of energy).
In the housing sector, the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act 2016 (RERA) was brought in to ensure regulation and promote real estate sector in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of home buyers.
"Public investment cannot fund the entire infrastructure investment requirements of the country," said the survey. "Therefore, the real challenge lies in bringing adequate private investment across the country with the collaboration of the public sector." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Aviation regulator sends notice to Spice Jet

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued show cause notice to Spice Jet after its aircraft skid off the runway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder...

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Crabs caused leakage in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam: Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people were due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causi

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

No of pilots with commercial licenses increased over 5 years:...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The number of pilots with commercial pilot licenses has increased in India over the last five years even as airlines have hired more number of foreign pilots during the same period, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Jet Airways row: Delhi HC to hear Naresh Goyal's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST

Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:43 IST

Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:36 IST

Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Gujarat: Day before RS polls, Congress conducts mock poll for...

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Congress conducted a mock poll for the newly elected Congress legislators here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:22 IST

Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 01:58 IST

Centre orders probe into Jet Airways over mismanagement,...

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday ordered a probe into the debt-laden Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement, including siphoning of funds.

Read More
iocl