Robust security measures in place for Karatarpur Corridor inauguration

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Robust security infrastructure has been put in place with CCTV surveillance for the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, which is scheduled for November 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) Complex at Kartarpur Corridor in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Saturday.

"Police is on alert, we are aware of all the challenges. The preparations are complete for tomorrow's inauguration programme. Yesterday, there was some rain but it is good that today, it is a clear day. We have made regular arrangements for the devotees who are registering on the portal. We have provided several facilities for the devotees. Keeping in mind that it is the border area, we have stepped up the security arrangements," Dinkar Gupta, DGP, Punjab told ANI.

"The preparations are complete but the untimely rains yesterday have disrupted the function. Water has entered the tent city but we will clear the water by evening as the draining process is on," Captain Sandeep Sandhu, Political Secretary to Chief Minister of Punjab said.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sultanpur Lodhi. Then they will come here and attend the function here," he added.

Devotees who have assembled at the site also expressed satisfaction at being presented with a golden opportunity to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara on the 550th Prakash Purab of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

The design of the PTB Complex has been inspired by "Khanda", a symbol of Sikh faith that represents the values of oneness and humanity.

"My thanks to Guru Nanak Dev that the Kartarpur Sahib corridor has opened. I feel very happy that the corridor has opened," Swaran Singh, a devotee said.

"We are feeling very well that for the first time in 70 years we are getting an opportunity to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Pakistan government has also spent a lot on this project so it should also get some amount from the devotees," Gurdev Singh, another devotee said.

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. He was born in Punjab (modern-day Pakistan) and gave spiritual teachings based on the universal divinity of creation.

Recently, India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement but Indian pilgrims are required to carry their passports and will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, which was established by Guru Nanak Dev in 1522. (ANI)

