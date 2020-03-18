Rock Garden in Chandigarh closed till March 31

Chandigarh [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Rock Garden of Chandigarh shall remain closed for the general public and tourists with immediate effect till March 31, 2020.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease with thousands of deaths being reported there. (ANI)

