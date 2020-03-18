Representative image
Representative image

Rock Garden in Chandigarh closed till March 31

ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:05 IST

Chandigarh [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Rock Garden of Chandigarh shall remain closed for the general public and tourists with immediate effect till March 31, 2020.
A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease with thousands of deaths being reported there. (ANI)

iocl
iocl