Rohan Gupta appointed AICC social media head

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta as the chairman of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) social media department.

"Congress President has appointed Rohan Gupta as chairman of Social Media Department, All India Congress Committee with immediate effect," said the party in an official statement on Saturday.

Earlier, Gupta was heading the social media department of Gujarat Congress.

The position had been vacant since the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year after the former chairperson of the department, Divya Spandana resigned from the post. (ANI)

