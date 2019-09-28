Representative image
Rohan Gupta appointed Congress social media head

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta as the chairman of the party's social media department.
He has replaced Divya Spandana who had quit the micro-blogging site twitter in June this year and has been incommunicado for some time.
"Congress President has appointed Rohan Gupta as chairman of Social Media Department, All India Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party release said.
Gupta has led the social media department of Gujarat Congress and his team is credited with the line "Vikas pagal ho gaya hai" which was used by the party in the campaign for 2017 assembly elections.
He has been a coordinator in the party's media department.
The party also appointed Gursimran Singh Mand and Baburao Munde as National Joint Co-ordinators in the Kisan Congress. (ANI)

