Rohingya crisis: SC to dispose of petitions in August

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the petitions related to the Rohingya issue would be disposed of in the month of August.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing a batch of petitions, including that of the two Rohingyas immigrants -- Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and many others.

Prashant Bhushan, who appeared on behalf of two Rohingya immigrants and Upadhyay, was asked to file their written submissions in connection with the case.

During the course of hearing, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta told the apex court to decide if illegal immigrants can claim the status of refugees or not.

Due to rising violence against Rohingya in Myanmar, thousands of them have entered India and Bangladesh to seek refuge.

Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees reside in India after having fled persecution in Myanmar, out of which 16,000 are registered with the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The Central government in 2017 had told the court to identify and deport Rohingyas back to their homeland, stating that they are a threat to national security as they have a connection with terror groups and may be used by the Islamic State for terror attacks.

Earlier, a batch of pleas was filed in the apex court opposing the Centre's decision to deport over 40,000 refugees, who had fled from Myanmar after widespread violence and discrimination against the community.

The plea was filed by two Rohingya immigrants - Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir- who claimed they took refuge in India after escaping Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence, and bloodshed against their community in Myanmar.

More than 650,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Rakhine in August 2017 after Myanmar's army launched a massive crackdown in its northern state, retaliating the attacks by insurgents, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army on the country's police posts and a military base. (ANI)

