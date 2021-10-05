Rohini court shootout: Security upped at district courts, gadgets need upgradation, Police tells HC

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday through its reply informed the Delhi High Court that security of all the seven District Courts has been taken over by the Security Unit, a specialized unit of city police, and necessary security arrangements and staff are being deployed accordingly in wake of Rohini Court firing incident.

Delhi Police also informed the court that the security gadgets, installed at Court premises are outdated, the same should be updated or replaced with high-resolution CCTV and monitors, 360-degree vehicle scanning with RF Tag /Bar Code Reader facilities, scanners for luggage and bag checking, scanners for explosive and NDPS checking, boom Barriers etc.

District Courts may be directed to provide these security gadgets and logistics at the earliest to the security unit at each court, Delhi Police suggests the court.

"CCTV cameras with adequate storage capacity shall be installed at the vulnerable points in each District Court with proper monitoring. Such high-resolution cameras as near the Lock-Up should be revamped by installing more CCTV cameras in such a manner that it covers all the area, inside and outside the Lock-Up rooms. Concertina wires and CCTV Cameras should be installed on the boundary wall of the Courts to prevent unauthorized entry into the Court premises," suggests Delhi Police through ASG Chetan Sharma and Centre Government standing Counsel Ajay Digpaul.

An automatic entry system for Advocates, court staff with proper accreditation by way of issuing non-clonable smart identity cards should be considered. Entry gates for visitors, lawyers, and court staff including police should be segregated to ensure proper access control, Delhi Police suggests.



The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh posted the matter for next Tuesday and ask other stakeholders including Bar Association to file their replies and suggestions.

Meanwhile, Court asks Delhi Police to share its suggestions with other Respondents, to avoid duplicity.

Delhi High Court earlier stressed on proper security and safety system in the national capital and asked the Centre, Delhi Police, Delhi Government, and others to give suggestions relating to ensuring safety and security in the courts in wake of the Rohini Court firing incident.

The Court earlier said that there is a need for a full-proof safety system at the entry gate and therefore installation of hi-tech metal detectors and baggage scanners are required. The Court also stressed the need for under vehicle surveillance systems and proper training to police personnel deputed at the Courts complex.

The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognizance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in wake of the Rohini firing incident.

On September 24, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga had allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

