Rohini jail official tested positive, third instance in one week

Rohini (New Delhi) [India], May 20 (ANI): An official of Rohini jail was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, four days after a staff member and 15 inmates were found infected with the virus.

A Tihar jail official confirmed that the person living next to the infected person in staff quarters would be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

This is the third instance in a week coming from this jail.

An inmate had tested positive on May 14 from the same jail when he visited a hospital for an intestine related issue.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has 10554 confirmed cases for Covid-19 and 168 deaths so far. (ANI)