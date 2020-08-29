Rohit Kansal reviews power restoration in Jammu after incessant rainfall

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary of Power and Information reviewed ongoing power restoration works in Jammu Division after incessant rainfall in the state, the Department of Information and Public Relations informed.

"The Principal Secretary directed concerned officers for the speedy restoration of power to respond promptly to complaints received & to make buffer stock of transformers," the department tweeted. (ANI)

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for the fourth day today due to landslides at many places following heavy rainfall.

Many trucks have been stuck near Nagrota for the few days, following the closure of the highway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and many other states for the next five days. (ANI)

