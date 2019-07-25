Accused Apoorva Shukla, wife of Shekhar Tiwari (File Picture)
Rohit Shekhar murder case: Court rejects wife's bail plea

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:31 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Magistrate court of Saket District Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva after law enforcement agencies raised objection.
Through their counsel, police informed the court that the investigation is still ongoing and as of now bail should not be given.
After the bail plea was rejected, accused Apoorva's lawyer Mahmood Pracha said that they would appeal against the court order in a day or two.
The Delhi police has already filed the charge sheet and booked Apoorva.
On July 18, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had filed a 518-page charge sheet, which includes statements of 56 witnesses along with photographs and CCTVs recordings besides the post-mortem report.
Rohit, son of late Congress leader N D Tiwari had gone to sleep on the night of April 15 and was found dead under mysterious circumstances at 4 pm the next day.
The charge sheet has named his wife Apoorva Shukla, a lawyer, as accused in the case.
Mahmood Paracha, counsel for Shukla, argued that the charge sheet was leaked to the media by the police even before being served to the accused
The court asked Paracha, who sought a probe into the matter, to file an affidavit.
On April 24, the police arrested Shukla on the charge of smothering her husband as she was unhappy with the marriage.
A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code) was registered after the post-mortem report found that Rohit died an "unnatural death" due to "strangulation and smothering". (ANI)

