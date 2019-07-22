Rohit Tiwari murder case: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder case.

The charge sheet filed by Delhi Police has named Rohit Tiwari's wife Apoorva Shukla as accused in the case.

After taking cognisance of the document, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat posted the scrutiny of documents to July 25.

Rohit, son of late Congress leader N D Tiwari, had gone to sleep on the night of April 15 and was found dead under mysterious circumstances at 4 pm the next day.

On July 18, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had filed a 518-page charge sheet, which included statements of 56 witnesses along with photographs and CCTVs recordings besides the post-mortem report.

Advocate Mahmood Paracha appeared for Apoorva Shukla.

On April 24, the police had arrested Shukla on the charge of smothering her husband as she was unhappy with the marriage.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered after the post- mortem report found that Rohit died an "unnatural death" due to "strangulation and smothering". (ANI)

