Rohtak: 4 wanted criminals arrested after police encounter

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Haryana Police on Friday arrested four men, all wanted in various cases including robbery and murder, following a police encounter near Garhi Sampla area of Rohtak district.

The four criminals were wanted in two cases registered in Delhi and have cases registered against them in Haryana and Punjab as well, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh said, "In the evening we received information that some wanted criminals are in the area to commit a crime. A police team immediately reached the spot and cornered the miscreants. They fired upon police personnel who retaliated. No one was injured in the firing and police succeeded in arresting all of them".

One of the arrested, Ajit was wanted in 13 cases related to robbery, murder among others.

Police have also seized country-made pistols and ammunition from the arrested criminals. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

