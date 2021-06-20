Rohtak MP demands CBI inquiry into death of Haryana man who succumbed to burns

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of a 42-year-old man, who was allegedly set ablaze near Bahadurgarh, Rohtak MP Arvind Kumar Sharma on Sunday said police should arrest all the accused in the case as soon as possible.

On June 17, a man succumbed to burn injuries in the Jhajjar district of Haryana after four men purportedly doused him with inflammable chemicals.

"It was a heinous crime where a man was made to consume alcohol first and later set ablaze. Police have arrested two people. They should arrest other accused also. Society demands justice for the family of Mukesh (who was set ablaze at a farmers' protest site)," said Sharma.



"Residents of his village have demanded a CBI inquiry. I support this demand," he added.

Meanwhile, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Duggal said that a fair investigation is being undertaken on the basis of evidence in the case.

"A DSP-level SIT has also been constituted for investigation. We have a dying declaration of the deceased and we've collected lot of evidence from the spot. The culprits will not be spared," said the SP.

A farmers' delegation had met Jhajjar SP on Saturday to request a proper investigation into the incident. (ANI)

