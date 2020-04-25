Rohtang Pass opened for public, will facilitate movement of Lahaul Valley locals: Rajnath Singh

Rohtang (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday opened the 27 kilometres Rohtang Pass stretch on Manali Leh route for public amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said that the development has facilitated the movement of locals of Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh to go back to their area to start their cultivation.

"The Rohtang Pass on Manali Leh route has been opened for the public today. This has facilitated the movement of locals of Lahaul Valley of Himachal to go back to their area to start their cultivation. I congratulate Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for opening the Pass well in advance," Singh tweeted.

"Essential supplies and relief materials needed in India's fight against COVID 19 will now be able to reach in this area, which remains cut off for traffic for 5-6 months. Team BRO has made us proud with their excellent work and professionalism," he added.

According to Indian Army officials, snow clearance operations are also underway to facilitate the movement of farmers and essential commodities to Lahaul Valley. (ANI)

