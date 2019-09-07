Role of education vital in creating right vision: Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the National Youth Summit here and said that the role of education was vital in creating the right vision among people.

He said India was full of youth power and the young have immense talent and energy.

"This talent and energy needs to be properly developed and utilised," he said.

Kovind said that 800 million youths of the country can take it to new heights of progress with their creative power.

"We have to work for the betterment and welfare of ourselves, society and country. The role of education is the most important in awakening the right vision," he said.

Kovind said a self-reliant person can contribute to nation-building by working in any field.

The summit was organised by Youth Awakening Mission, a wing of Paavan Chintan Dhara Charitable Trust, Ghaziabad. (ANI)

