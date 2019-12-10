Romanian national arrested in Delhi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A Romanian national Siliviu Florin Spiridon (28) has been arrested from Greater Kailash area in New Delhi for his involvement in fraudulent withdrawal from bank accounts of people living in Kolkata, police said on Monday.

A large number of skimming devices accessories, magnetic chips, batteries, pin hole camera chip etc have been seized from his possession. Sleuths from the Detective Department team of Kolkata police made the arrest.

According to police, Spiridon has confessed to his crime and he is being interrogated further to ascertain his other associates. (ANI)

