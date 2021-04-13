'Rongali Ke Ranj' market organised in Guwahati ahead of Rongali Bihu

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Taking precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people flocked to the 'Rongali Ke Ranj' market, which has been set up for Bihu shoppers in Guwahati, ahead of Rongali Bihu celebrations.

Aurobindo Barua, a local who had visited the market for Bihu shopping, speaking to ANI on Monday said, "We will celebrate Bihu while abiding by the government's COVID guidelines. The festival comes only once a year so we are trying to enjoy it as much as possible. Last year no celebrations took place but this year we want to celebrate but with all the precautions. I would urge others also to celebrate the festival and stay safe by taking precautionary measures."





"There is no doubt that the pandemic has changed the way we used to celebrate our festivals. Bihu is very dear to the Assamese people. So, despite the pandemic, we are going to celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm but we are also taking precautions like wearing a mask, sanitising the premises of our house, washing hands and maintaining social distancing," said another shopper.

Bihu is one of the biggest festivals in Assam. It refers to a set of three different festivals: Rongali/Bohag Bihu observed in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu observed in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu observed in January. Among these, Rongali Bihu is the most important of the three, celebrating the Assamese New Year and the spring festival. (ANI)

