Roof of building collapses in Delhi's Paharganj, one dead

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A three-year-old child was killed after the roof of a four-storey building collapsed in Paharganj area of the national capital on Thursday evening.

Three people have been rescued from the building near Khanna market and shifted to the hospital.

According to the Delhi Police, only one family was residing in the "dilapidated" building on the first floor and on the ground floor, there are several shops.

"Today in the evening, the roof of the second floor collapsed on the first floor in which the family was residing, and that roof also fell down on impact," police said.

In the incident, the residents of the first floor- Mohammed Jahoor and his three children namely Amjad (3.2 years), Arifa (8 years) and Zarina (1.2 years) got trapped inside the debris and suffered injuries.

The child, Amzad, was declared brought dead at Lady Harding Hospital.

"We are assisting the agencies conducting the rescue operation. A three-year-old child who has been rescued is in serious condition," said Suresh Malik, Divisional Warden-Paharganj, Civil Defence. (ANI)







