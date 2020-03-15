Ropax service launched between Mumbai and Mandwa

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping, and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated Ropax Service, a water transport service project, from Bhaucha Dhakka in Mumbai to Mandwa in Maharashtra.

"The Ropax service has opened new avenues for the people to travel with reduced journey time and it will prove as a catalyst for the local economy," said Mandaviya.

Ropax service is a 'Water Transport Service Project', under Eastern Waterfront Development. The benefits of this service include a reduction in the travel time, vehicular emission and traffic on the road.

The road distance from Mumbai to Mandwa is about 110 kilometres, and gruelling road journey takes three to four hours, whereas by waterway it will only take about 18 kilometre and journey of just an hour. (ANI)

