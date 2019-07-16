Suspended rebel Congress leader Roshan Baig (File pic)
Suspended rebel Congress leader Roshan Baig (File pic)

Roshan Baig's advocate moves K'taka HC against his detention in IMA case

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:22 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Hours after suspended rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig was detained by a Special Investigation Team at the airport here, his advocate on Tuesday filed a petition in Karnataka High Court questioning the detention of his client in connection with the multi-crore IMA fraud case.
Baig's advocate has questioned how his client could be detained by the SIT when he had been asked to appear before it on July 19.
Last night, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to say that the SIT formed by the state government to probe multi-crore IMA fraud case had detained Baig, for questioning in the case.
Kumaraswamy informed that Baig was detained at BIAL airport while he was attempting to leave for Mumbai on a chartered flight along with BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's personal assistant, Santosh. However, Santosh managed to flee from the airport after seeing the SIT but the team apprehended Baig.
"Today SIT probing the IMA case detained Roshan Baig for questioning at BIAL airport while he was trying to leave along with BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing SIT, Santosh ran away while team apprehended Mr Baig," Kumaraswamy said.
In another tweet, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka unit of BJP of helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA fraud case.
"BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the time there. It's a shame that BJP Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA case. This clearly shows BJP's direct involvement in destabilizing the government through horse trading," he said.
Baig, who was suspended from Congress for anti-party activities, had said that he would quit the party and join BJP, a day after he resigned from his membership in the state Legislative Assembly.
An 11-member SIT headed by DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda was formed by the Karnataka government to probe the alleged fraud by the firm.
The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.
Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA Jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case, is under investigation for duping 40,000 investors in the state. He had claimed that he paid Rs 400 crore to Baig which he was not returning. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:20 IST

Rahul asks Congress workers to take up relief ops in...

New Delhi [India], Jul 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the his party workers to immediately take up relief operations in the flood-affected states of Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:18 IST

Defence Ministry suspends business dealings with Pilatus...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Defence Ministry has suspended all business dealings with Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Limited for one year following charges of payment of kickbacks in the sale of 75 basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:17 IST

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests JeM terrorist from Srinagar

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:04 IST

BJP lawmaker's Zero Hour notice in RS over forced conversion of...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A BJP lawmaker on Tuesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the forced conversion of Hindus in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:55 IST

Great news, says Aviation Ministry on Pakistan re-opening air space

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): In a huge relief for airlines, there are no restrictions on airspaces of India and Pakistan after the cancellation of notices to airmen (NOTAMs) by both countries during early hours on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:52 IST

PM asks MPs to ensure better reach of govt schemes

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): At the Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked parliamentarians to work towards ensuring that government schemes reach people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:13 IST

Congress brainstorming over revamp in UP; Priyanka, Scindia take meetings

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently returned from a foreign trip, chaired a meeting of in-charge secretaries of the state on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:08 IST

MP: MLA creates ruckus at SDM's office over power cut,...

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a BJP legislator sparred over the issue of power cuts and discrepancies in electricity bills here at the former's office on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:06 IST

D Raja gives Zero Hour notice over demand to extend time for...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): CPI MP D Raja on Tuesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over a demand to 'extend time for Draft New Education Policy'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:02 IST

UP: Agra police introduces eagle mobile team to monitor criminals

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Police in Agra has found a unique way to control crime in the region. They have introduced an eagle mobile team to keep an eye on "professional criminals".

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:25 IST

Zero percent Bills scrutinised by Parliamentary committees: Derek O'Brien

New Delhi [India], July 16(ANI) : Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for rushing their Bills through the Lok Sabha. He said that only zero per cent bills had been scrutinised by the Parliamentary committees so far.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:15 IST

Modi, Shah attend BJP parliamentary party meet

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party meeting commenced at Parliament Library Building here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance.

Read More
iocl