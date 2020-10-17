Rotor blade of Ravi Shankar Prasad's chopper damaged at Patna airport, minister safe

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's helicopter on Saturday suffered damage after its rotor blade broke after minister alighted from the aircraft in Patna. The minister is safe, his office said.

"News reports about the accident of Helicopter carrying Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are not correct. He is safe and sound," Office of Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.

"Rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Union Minister @rsprasad

was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left. He is totally safe and sound," his office tweeted.

The union minister later speaking to ANI said: "I went to Jhanjharpur for an election campaign. The rotor blade of the helicopter that was used during travel was damaged a little after I deboarded it. I am absolutely fine."

The minister in Bihar to campaign for state assembly elections.

"We are enthusiastically campaigning and we will keep doing so. We all are safe," he added.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)