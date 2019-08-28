Rough sea conditions to prevail over Arabian Sea for next 3 days: IMD

Goa (Panaji) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the south-west and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea during next 3 days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) are likely to prevail over south-west and adjoining west-central the Arabian Sea during next 3 days," the advisory read.

The weatherman also advised the fishermen not to venture out in these areas during the period.

However, IMD hasn't issued any weather warnings in Goa for the next five days. (ANI)

