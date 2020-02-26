Roughly 30 pc people hit by gunshots in Delhi violence: GTB Hospital Medical Superintendent

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Roughly 30 per cent people have been hit by gunshots in violence erupted in Northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital.

"Roughly, 30 per cent patients have been hit by gunshots, almost equal number or little more than that due to assaults, very few patients with scraps and burns. There were two patients who had jumped to escape whatever they were escaping from," said Kumar.

The Medical Superintendent has added that from today onwards postmortem of the bodies is being conducted and handed over to the respective people.

"Till yesterday we did not have a Board constituted to carry out the postmortem, today onward the postmortems are being conducted and bodies are being handed over," said Kumar.

"So far we have treated 200 patients, 22 deaths took place. The majority of the patients have been discharged, 35 patients are still admitted with us. Today we received 16 patients since morning, none of them is serious," he added.

Violence erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other.

The confrontation soon turned communal and the violence spread to other areas of northeast Delhi including Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi on Monday and Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died and over 200 have been injured. (ANI)

