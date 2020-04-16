Rouse Avenue district judge urges court officials to use Aarogya Setu app to fight COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): A district judge at Rouse Avenue court complex has urged all the officials of the court to use Aarogya Setu, a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect people with essential health services and collectively fight COVID-19.

District Judge Sujata Kohli passed the directions in the matter on April 15 in pursuance to an order passed by Delhi High Court earlier this week.

"The mobile application is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the application regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19. It also helps significantly in contact-tracing and curbing the spread of COVID-19," Judge Kohli said.

In her directions, the judge noted that the mobile application "has been developed by the Government of India to connect the people with essential health services to collectively fight against the pandemic outbreak".

"Considering the benefits and advantage of Aarogya Setu mobile application, all the officers and officials of this court are requested to download, install and use the same," the statement added.

Several independent analysts, a section of media and the civil society have raised data privacy concerns regarding the app. (ANI)

