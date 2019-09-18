Route to Ayodhya Ram temple to be cleared by year end: Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday said that the route for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be cleared by the end of the year.

"The route for the constructing of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be cleared by the end of 2019. The arguments presented before the Supreme Court in the land dispute case are acceptable," Maharaj said addressing a gathering at the Vikas Bhawan here.

He also said that the court will also pass their verdict on the matter this year as well.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said that the arguments in the Ayodhya land dispute case have to be completed by October 18.

The matter is being heard by the top court on a day-to-day basis after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslim and others sides -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which divided the disputed site into three equal parts. (ANI)

