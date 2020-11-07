Routes of 5 trains on WCR changed due to Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], November 7 (ANI): The routes of five trains in the Kota Division of West-Central Railway (WCR ) have been changed due to the ongoing Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan.

The route changes have been effected on the Hindaun City-Bayana rail route in the Kota division of the said zone for the journey date November 7, 2020.

According to a release by the West-Central Railway (WCR), train number 02964 Udaipur City-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express has been diverted via the Chanderia-Madar-Jaipur-Rewari route.

Train number 02963 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur Express has been diverted via the Rewari-Jaipur-Madar-Chanderia route.



Train number 02416 New Delhi-Indore Express has been diverted via the Rewari-Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur. route

Train number 02415 Indore-New Delhi Express has been diverted via the Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur-Rewari route.

Train number 09039 Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur Express has been diverted via the Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur-Bandikui route.

Members of the Gurjar community have continued their protest on railway tracks in Bharatpur demanding reservation.

A large number of people have stopped the rail route in Bharatpur demanding reservation in jobs and education by classifying them as "most backward class" (MBC) community. (ANI)

