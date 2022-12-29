Row erupted after passenger refused to follow crew's safety instructions: Thai Smile Airways

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): After a scuffle broke out between passengers on a Thai Smile Airways flight, the airlines said that the row erupted when the passenger on seat 37C refused to follow the safety instructions of the crew.

Despite repeated requests, the passenger remained seated with his seat reclined, it said adding that the Captain delayed the fight due to the same.

"He was also told that the crew would be forced to inform the captain if he did not follow the rules. He told the crew that they are free to tell the captain but he would not adjust his seat. Soon, other fliers started complaining about the passenger. One of them got into an argument with him that soon escalated into an assault," the report said.

The airline has further said that no passenger received any serious injury in the incident.

"There was no other disturbance for the remainder of the journey," it added.

Earlier, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a body that monitors aviation security has taken strong cognizance of a video that has gone viral on social media showing passengers on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight engaged in a mid-air brawl.



The BCAS sought a detailed report from the concerned authority over the incident.

"We have taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata," Zulfiquar Hasan, Director General, BCAS told ANI.

The purported video from the Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways December 26 flight shows two passengers engaging in a heated argument even as a flight attendant attempts to calm them.

One man is then seen slapping the other as the cabin crew member desperately attempts to separate them.

The Director General of BCAS is responsible for the development, implementation, and maintenance of the National Civil Aviation Security Programme.

DG BCAS told ANI that a detailed report has been sought from the concerned authority and the matter will be taken seriously.

"The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. The matter has been viewed seriously. We will decide on the further course of action once we receive the report," Zulfiquar Hasan earlier said. (ANI)

