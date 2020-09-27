Row erupts over racing competition in UP's Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): A racing competition that was organised at Smt Sukhdevi Inter College in Hasanpur was stopped by the administration as permission was not taken to conduct the race.

"Under the limits of Hasanpur police station, a race was organized without administration's approval in a college and when the administration got to know, the race was stopped by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the participants went home," Ajay Prata Singh, ASP Amroha said.

However, Samajwadi Party leader Kamal Akhtar alleged that the competition was stopped because he was the chief guest at the event.



"BJP wants to destroy democracy. Many youngsters prepare for entry into the police department and on Saturdays or Sundays, they prepare by doing physical training like racing. In such events, a chief guest is also called and a race is conducted. Khatana racing competition is being organized these days and in these competitions, every party leader is invited as this type of race is conducted on different parts of the region," Akhtar said.

"But it is disappointing that the race conducted today was stopped because we were called as guests. They have the excuse of coronavirus pandemic but things will change in the future. I appeal to youngsters to keep doing preparations for the admission into security services," the SP leader said.

"I ask SDM that when such programmes are organized like in Atrauli, Sakarpur, and in other parts having BJP leaders as chief guest, the permission was taken or not," he asked. (ANI)

