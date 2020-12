Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A rowdy-sheeter was killed in Visakhapatnam by four unidentified people, Andhra Pradesh police said on Sunday.



As per an official statement, four persons attacked the rowdy-sheeter named Korada Sai with a knife at midnight (Sunday) on the road in Arilova police station limits.

"He was severely injured. Later he died while being shifted to hospital," it added. (ANI)