Animal rights activist Sangeeta Dogra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Animal rights activist Sangeeta Dogra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Royal Bengal tiger Rama dies in Delhi zoo, animal rights activist accused authorities of murder

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 04:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Hours after an eight-and-a-half-year-old Royal Bengal tiger Rama died on Friday at the Delhi Zoo, Sangeeta Dogra, who claimed to be an animal rights activist accused the authorities of the "murder" of the animal.
Since July 29, the tiger was under veterinary care after falling ill.
Speaking to ANI, Dogra claimed, "I was trying to visit Rama for last one week but the authorities did not allow. The director of the zoo named Renu has killed him by conspiring with zoo doctor and other officials."
Taking cognisance into the matter, Dogra has sent a letter to the Ministry of Environment and also to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).
Soon after the declaration of Rama's death, Dogra sat on a protest at the Delhi Zoo alleging that the zoo authorities have killed the tiger.
Dogra alleged that the report stating that the tiger had liver and kidney issues is forged. "The staff members here, including Fateh Singh has a habit of drinking. He used to hit Rama with rods," she claimed.
The animal activist further claimed that Rama's tooth was destroyed by the staff members and the zoo administration was trying to hide it as they might have "sold its broken canine".
Dogra alleged, "Knowing that she might be booked under hunting and poaching act, director Renu has killed the tiger."
Meanwhile, the National Zoological Park department said, "The cause of the death of Rama was the multiple organ degenerative lesion septicaemia lesion leading to pulmonary collapse to be correlated with histopathological findings."
"The tissues of the organs have been sent to IVRI for further examination," the department further said.
As per the National Zoological Park, the treatment was meted to the tiger as per the suggestion of Veterinary Research Institute experts. Also, a Veterinary Doctor from MC Zoological Park, Punjab visited the tiger on September 20. However, he died despite the best efforts of the team.
Rama had made headlines on September 10 after it attacked a zookeeper.
As per reports, Rama was born in the Mysore zoo in 2011 and "gifted" to the Delhi zoo in 2014. It was one of the three yellow Royal Bengal tigers here and stayed at beat number 5.
Dogra has also claimed that chimpanzee Reeta has also been killed by the authorities as it was ill for a long time and the director is not letting her meet chimp.
"When I approached the zoo authorities asking them to allow me to meet Rama. They were showing me a nice place and not the one where Reeta and Rama were kept. I am offering volunteer ship but they are saying there are no such guidelines. The keepers are not that affectionate," Dogra claimed. (ANI)



Updated: Sep 21, 2019 02:21 IST

Goa Cong chief calls Sitharaman 'clueless' Finance Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar has hit out at Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the "faulty policies and mismanagement" of the economy by "clueless" Union Finance Minister has resulted in roller coaster ride for various sectors and r

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:55 IST

No eligible youth in J-K should be deprived of MSME schemes...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Sept 21 (ANI): Joint Secretary of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, B Srinivas on Friday said that no eligible youth in Jammu and Kashmir should be deprived of the benefits of various schemes under MSME like PMEGP, CGTMSE and IDS.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:29 IST

Bilaterals, pluri-lateral meetings, diaspora address part of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule during his week-long visit to the US to attend the UNGA which includes multi-lateral engagements, interaction with the business community, bilateral meetings as also address to the Indian diaspora.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:04 IST

Public money amounting Rs 58 crore saved in Polavaram project...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government has saved public money amounting to Rs 58 crore in Polavaram reverse tendering process, CM Office said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:58 IST

GST approves relaxation in filing annual returns for MSMEs

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including relaxation in the filing of annual returns for MSMEs for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Farmers to march to Delhi's Kishan Ghat in protest against power...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A large group of farmers from various parts of western UP gathered in Noida on Thursday and are scheduled to march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, to protest against hiked electricity rates and the money from sugarcane sales that government owes to th

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

GST decisions: Wet grinders to cost less, caffeinated beverages more

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the reduction of GST rates on a slew of goods including slide fasteners dried tamarind, plates made of leaves and wet grinders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

No gas leakage discovered in any of our plants in Mumbai: RCF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After receiving many complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai last night, Mumbai Police today stated that no gas leakage was discovered in any of the plants of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Limited (RCF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:37 IST

PM Modi departs for 7-day visit to US to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:35 IST

GST reduced on hotel accommodation, outdoor catering

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a reduction in GST rates on services relating to several sectors including hotels and outdoor catering services.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:34 IST

UP: Woman thrashed over suspicion of child-lifting in Bijnaur,...

Bijnaur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A woman was allegedly thrashed by an angry mob in Garhmalpur area of Bijnaur over suspicion of child, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP's Gyandev Ahuja to hold demonstration, candle march against...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyandev Ahuja on Friday announced to hold a demonstration in front of Pakistan Embassy on September 23 and a candle vigil march on September 26 in New Delhi against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the neighboring country.

Read More
iocl