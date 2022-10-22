Rozgar Mela: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hands over appointment letters to over 200 candidates

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday, joined the Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, from Maligaon and handed over appointment letters to more than 200 successful candidates.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, while speaking on occasion said, "Today is a historic day for the youth of the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as many as 75,000 youths in the country joined the workforce.

"As Modi Ji rightly highlighted, the role of our youth in shaping and building the new India during the Amrit Kaal is crucial for India to become an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. The government led by Modi remains deeply committed to empowering the youth of the country and enabling them to become drivers of this new strong India. On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, I call upon the youth to join forces with our dynamic leader Narendra Modi for the prosperity and growth of India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing today.

During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.



The Prime Minister said that the central government is working simultaneously on many fronts to create more and more jobs in the country.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the PMO said in a statement.

The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

"For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded. (ANI)

