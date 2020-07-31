RPF arrests 718 touts, 176 IRCTC-authorised agents amid drive to curb touting

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested 718 touts and 176 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)-authorised agents since May amid a drive to curb illegal touting activities.

According to the RPF, action against persons found involved in touting and their abettors were being taken as per legal provisions.

A total of 717 cases under Section 143 of the Railway Act, 1989 were registered at various RPF posts across the Indian Railways.

Moreover, future journey tickets worth Rs 68 lakh have been seized.

Additionally, 4,435 personal user IDs and 176 IRCTC agents IDs, which were being used to carry out touting activities, have been processed for deactivation by IRCTC.

According to the RPF, all zones have been advised to continue their efforts with full dedication to curb the activity of touting and ensure the availability of reserved tickets for train journeys for common passengers. (ANI)

