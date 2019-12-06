RPF constable risks life to save passenger at Thane station

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): In a show of courage and bravery, a railway police force (RPF) constable jumped on the railway tracks to rescue a man from being hit by an approaching train.

In CCTV footage, a man clad in a white shirt could be seen jumping onto the railway tracks in a bid to cross-over to a parallel platform.

While he is about to get to the other platform, crossing through the railway tracks, a train comes up at the station.

Within seconds, the RPF official named Anil Kumar jumps on the tracks, hauls the man up the platform and then manages to step aside seconds away from being run over by a train.

More details of the incident are awaited.


