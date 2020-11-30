RPF rescues six minor girls at Jharkhand's Ranchi railway station

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued six minor girls at Ranchi station in Jharkhand on Sunday night. They had boarded the Rajdhani express and were allegedly being sent for work to Delhi.

The RPF in a statement on Monday said that the girls were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

"Six minor girls rescued at Ranchi station last night. They had boarded Rajdhani express and were going to Delhi. They were spotted without any attendant, which rose suspicion. They disclosed that they were given tickets for Delhi. Someone was supposed to receive them in Delhi. Allegedly they were being sent to Delhi for work. They have been handed over to CWC," RPF said on Monday. (ANI)









