RPF seizes narcotics worth over Rs 7.40 cr in June 2022

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized narcotics worth over Rs 7.40 crore in June 2022, said the Ministry of Railways on Saturday.



In order to bring attention to the menace of NDPS, a month-long pan-India drive against the smuggling of narcotics through rail was launched under the code name Operation "NARCOS" in the month of June 2022.

Under this operation, RPF intensified its checks in trains and identified black spots across the country in coordination with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other law enforcement agencies to target drug peddlers involved in this illegal trade. In the month of June 2022, RPF recovered various narcotics products valued at Rs 7,40,77,126 and within its own domain arrested 165 persons who were carrying NDPS and handed them over to the concerned law enforcement agencies for onward legal action.

"Indian Railways plays a leading role in the transportation of passengers and goods and has the widest network in India, that is why long-distance trains are often used by offenders to smuggle the NDPS into different states disguising drug carriers as common passengers. Thus, it becomes very challenging for the security agencies to stop this flow and prevent railways from becoming a conduit of illegal transportation of NDPS," said the Ministry of Railways. (ANI)

