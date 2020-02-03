RPF seizes Rs 50 lakh cash at Ranchi's Hatia station, 2 detained

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Two persons have been detained at Hatia Railway Station here after Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized cash worth Rs 50 lakhs.

The duo, hailing from Rourkela in Odisha, was detained during checking by the railway police at the station.

The detained persons have claimed that they are employed with a firm and the seized cash belongs to their employer.

Further investigation is being done by the Income Tax Department. (ANI)

